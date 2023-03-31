BLOOMINGTON — A tornado watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for counties across Illinois, Iowa and Missouri, according to the National Weather Service.

Within Central Illinois, that includes McLean, Sangamon, Logan, Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties.

"This is a particularly dangerous situation. Strong, long-lived tornadoes may occur," the NWS stated.

An earlier report from Lee Enterprises Midwest Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner said heavy rain and lightning are likely, with possibilities of damaging wind, hail and tornadoes this afternoon and evening.

More showers and strong winds are in the forecast for Saturday, Holiner said.

Reports from several weather stations, including the Quad Cities and St. Louis areas and Norman, Oklahoma, list nearly 100 counties across the tri-state area under the tornado watch.

This includes most of southern and central Illinois, eastern and southern Iowa, and northern and eastern Missouri.

