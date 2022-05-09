Bloomington's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.