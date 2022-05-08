 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

