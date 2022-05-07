 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News