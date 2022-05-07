Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
