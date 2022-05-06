This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
