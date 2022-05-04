Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Tornado Watch is in effect for central and southern Illinois until 8 p.m. Saturday. Storms are likely and damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's the latest information.
Scattered showers and a few weak storms this morning, but another round of rain arriving this afternoon could contain some severe storms. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Isolated showers and storms continue across eastern McLean County, but all warnings have been cancelled. The severe weather threat has come to an end.
Showers and weak storms around today. Severe storms possible for Saturday. What's Sunday looking like? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect over the next three days.
As a cold front sweeps across Illinois, temps will be falling for many. See how much temperatures will drop today and tonight and how long the rain will be sticking around in our latest forecast.
A slow moving cold front will work across central and southern Illinois today before moving back over us as a warm front Friday. See what will happen to our temperatures and when rain is most likely.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
With a warm front working across the state Thursday, showers and storms are coming back. A few storms in southern Illinois could produce damaging wind and hail. Here's the latest information.
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thun…