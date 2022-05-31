This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Bloomington. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
