May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 69F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.