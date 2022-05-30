 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 69F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News