This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 40F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
