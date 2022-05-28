This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Bloomington, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
