 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 92% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News