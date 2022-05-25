May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.