May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.