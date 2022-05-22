May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.