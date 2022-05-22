 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News