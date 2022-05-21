May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.