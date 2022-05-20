For the drive home in Bloomington: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
