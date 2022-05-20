 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north.

Local Weather

