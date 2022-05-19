May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.