This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
