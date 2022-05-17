This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
