For the drive home in Bloomington: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Tuesday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
