This evening in Bloomington: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 64F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
