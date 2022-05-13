 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 64F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

