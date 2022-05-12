May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.