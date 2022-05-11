 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

