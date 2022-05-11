This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mostly showers today in central Illinois, but storms look likely for the southern part of the state and a few could be severe. Rain is expected for Friday as well. Full details in our latest forecast.
Lots of light to moderate rain today with a few storms possible. Temperatures will be well below normal as well. How long will this dreary weather last? Find out in our complete weekend forecast.
As warm as Tuesday was, today is looking even hotter. Lots of humidity and a chance of rain as well. Will it be more of the same for Thursday? Full details in our updated forecast.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun an…
Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditi…
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 d…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 deg…