May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

