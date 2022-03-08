Bloomington's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
After a wet night, rain and snow are still possible this morning before we dry out this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at what to expect today and in the days ahead.
Dry, warmer, and less windy across central and southern Illinois today, but precipitation returns to the forecast tonight. Here's the latest from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
