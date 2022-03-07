This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a wet night, rain and snow are still possible this morning before we dry out this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at what to expect today and in the days ahead.
Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 d…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We'll s…
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. How likely i…
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The …
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see…