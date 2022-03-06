Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Rain...mixing with snow late. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Monday, Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We'll s…
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Sunday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degree…
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 d…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The …
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.