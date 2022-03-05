This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Windy...showers and thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 39F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bloomington area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
