Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Overcast. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
