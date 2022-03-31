This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
