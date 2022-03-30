Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Occasional rain early...then becoming windy with a few showers late. Low 37F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.