Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 26F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.