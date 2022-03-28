 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

