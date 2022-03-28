This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
While the heaviest and most widespread rain is expected Tuesday, rain chances will be sticking around in the days ahead. And temperatures will continue to drop. Full details in our updated forecast.
The rain will continue across the area today. With cold and breezy conditions as well, it won't be very pleasant. When will our rain chances finally end? Find out in our updated forecast.
Not only will off and on rain showers persist today, but they'll last into Thursday as well. Temperatures will drop even more. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us when the rain will finally end.
Watch now: Very windy with a few showers for central Illinois Friday, colder weather for all of Illinois this weekend
Much less rain today than previous days, but more wind. A cold front is moving in for the weekend. See how cold it will get in our updated forecast video from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Watch now: Dry, but chilly Monday across Illinois. Showers return Tuesday. Storms in the forecast for Wednesday
Temperatures will stay below normal for this time of year today. We'll be warming in the days ahead, but rain will return to the area. A few severe storms are possible in southern Illinois Wednesday.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Scatte…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 22 degrees is today's …
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…