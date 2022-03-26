Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.