Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.