Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
While the heaviest and most widespread rain is expected Tuesday, rain chances will be sticking around in the days ahead. And temperatures will continue to drop. Full details in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Nice today, but colder and wet conditions for Tuesday across central and southern Illinois
Enjoy the high temps in the 70s today. A cold front arriving tonight will bring colder weather and quite a bit of rain both Tuesday and Wednesday. See all the changes in our updated forecast video.
The rain will continue across the area today. With cold and breezy conditions as well, it won't be very pleasant. When will our rain chances finally end? Find out in our updated forecast.
Not only will off and on rain showers persist today, but they'll last into Thursday as well. Temperatures will drop even more. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us when the rain will finally end.
Watch now: Very windy with a few showers for central Illinois Friday, colder weather for all of Illinois this weekend
Much less rain today than previous days, but more wind. A cold front is moving in for the weekend. See how cold it will get in our updated forecast video from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Scatte…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The forecast is cal…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Thursday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…