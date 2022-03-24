 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Overcast. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Bloomington, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

