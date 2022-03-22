Bloomington's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
