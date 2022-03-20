 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News