 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News