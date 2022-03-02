Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
