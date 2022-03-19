 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News