Bloomington's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
