Bloomington's evening forecast: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
