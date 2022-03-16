This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
