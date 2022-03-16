Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.