Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

