Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph.