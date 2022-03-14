 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

