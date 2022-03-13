For the drive home in Bloomington: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will return to central Illinois Thursday and southern Illinois on Friday. See when the best chance of seeing snow will be and how much is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
Snow is slowly making its way from central Illinois into southern Illinois. See when it will all end and what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast video.
Seasonable weather is expected today, but temperatures will be dropping and snow will be moving in for the days ahead. See how much things will change in our updated forecast video.
After a wet night, rain and snow are still possible this morning before we dry out this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at what to expect today and in the days ahead.
Dry, warmer, and less windy across central and southern Illinois today, but precipitation returns to the forecast tonight. Here's the latest from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. How likely i…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Most…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see…
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
National Weather Service meteorologists say they are keeping an eye on a line of strong to severe storms tracking across eastern Iowa and northeast Missouri.