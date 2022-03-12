For the drive home in Bloomington: Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
