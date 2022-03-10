This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Snow showers. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Friday, Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will return to central Illinois Thursday and southern Illinois on Friday. See when the best chance of seeing snow will be and how much is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
Seasonable weather is expected today, but temperatures will be dropping and snow will be moving in for the days ahead. See how much things will change in our updated forecast video.
After a wet night, rain and snow are still possible this morning before we dry out this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at what to expect today and in the days ahead.
Dry, warmer, and less windy across central and southern Illinois today, but precipitation returns to the forecast tonight. Here's the latest from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 d…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. How likely i…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We'll s…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see…
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
National Weather Service meteorologists say they are keeping an eye on a line of strong to severe storms tracking across eastern Iowa and northeast Missouri.