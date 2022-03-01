This evening in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
A series of dramatic temperature changes is expected throughout Illinois starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms and a potential for snow later in the week.
