Logan County wind farm approved by board

The Logan County Board narrowly approved plans for a new wind farm Wednesday, despite opposition from residents who spoke for roughly two hours before the vote.

The board voted 5 -4 in favor of the Top Hat Wind Farm project, with several members citing the need for the revenue it is expected to generate. An estimated $500,000 is expected to come to the county from permit fees, and school districts stand to gain millions of dollars in tax revenue, officials said.

“The county (board) has a responsibility ... to try and find the resources so that a host of public services can be provided at a standard that people deserve and expect,” said board member David Helper. “Whether we like to talk about it or not, that costs money.”

Board member Dale Nelson, who opposed the project, acknowledged that the county could use the revenue but said officials should reevaluate their spending priorities instead. “I think we’re just going to have to make some hard decisions,” he said.

The project is planned for the southeast area of the county near Mount Pulaski and Latham. It was slated to include 60 turbines, each with 384-foot towers for a total height of about 615 feet with the blades, but several amendments to the plan were passed by board members prior to the vote.

Many residents who spoke during the meeting expressed concerns about the potential effect of the wind farm on doppler radar data. The National Weather Service has a station in Lincoln, less than seven miles away from the site.

High-powered wind turbines can disrupt radar readings. Some meteorologists describe the effect as appearing like it’s always raining or storming around wind farms.

“Would you be able to live with yourself knowing that you could have prevented the death of an innocent child?” said Kristen Petersen, among the residents who spoke against the project.

Board chairman Emily Davenport previously said the company had worked with the National Weather Service and its parent agency the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to ensure all parties were in agreement.

According to the weather service, the forecast office in Lincoln signed an agreement with Top Hat in June to mitigate the wind turbines’ effect on data collected during severe weather, such as tornadoes, thunderstorms and flash floods. Under the terms, the wind farm would reduce wind turbines to one revolution per minute or less within 15 minutes of notification of severe weather by the NWS office.